Kuwait Times Friday Times Friday, December 17, 2021.pdf 16/12/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Daily E-Paper Friday Times Click above icon to download full news paper RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR In post-COVID Kuwait, labor shortage hits recovery drive Kuwait’s Interior ministry halts revoking expat driving licenses Better Together 2022: Huawei Watch GT 3 launch event UN says hunger on the rise in the Arab world US Navy rescues Iran drug smugglers after explosion Cyprus asylum seekers head for new lives in Italy thanks to pope E Paper Kuwait Times Friday Times Friday, December 17, 2021.pdf 16/12/2021