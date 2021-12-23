Kuwait Times Friday, December 24, 2021 23/12/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Daily E-Paper Friday Times Click above icon to download full news paper RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Indian embassy promotes trade, technology, tourism in meeting with Kuwaiti media Photo of the Day Shooting tournament concludes tomorrow Maxwell to spend Christmas, 60th birthday behind bars Myanmar landslide death toll rises to four, dozens still missing China locks down city as COVID cases surge around the world E Paper Kuwait Times Friday, December 24, 2021 23/12/2021