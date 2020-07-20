Anfal bassem Buhamed, Anfal Talented Group winner.

The drawing competition for students titled “Lebanon History and Culture”, which ran from February 19 to March 26, concluded in Kuwait. The competition was held with the support of the Lebanese Embassy in Kuwait. The closing ceremony was held in the presence of Lebanese Ambassador to Kuwait Jean Macaron under the auspices of the ministry of education.

The competition met with great success over the number of participants, especially as the subject of the competition relates to Lebanon, which is distinguished by multiple cultures from different civilizations that passed through it for thousands of years. It was home to the Phoenicians, conquered by the Assyrians, Persians, Greeks, Romans, Crusaders, Ottomans and French, and this diversity manifests itself in the population of Lebanon and its familiarity with a group of different religions, characterized by festivals, musical styles and literature.

Lebanon is famous for tourism, and the geography of the Mediterranean has played a role in shaping Lebanon’s history and culture. Culture is a process of creativity – resulting in poetry, literature, painting, sculpture, theater, music, cinema and architecture.

The coordinating committee of the competition wrote: This was our message that we put in front of the students – to creatively draw distinctive paintings about Lebanon’s history and culture. Unfortunately, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in the world and Kuwait, and for the sake of the health of all, an official ban on gatherings was imposed in Kuwait.

Adnan Saad, the general coordinator of the competition, said the sponsoring companies were honored by Ambassador Macaron on Wednesday evening in the conference hall of the Lebanese embassy. In the presence of Chargé d’Affaires Basil Aouidat and some of the companies sponsoring the competition, Ambassador Macaron gave a speech in which he thanked the ministry of education for providing the opportunity for students in Kuwait to participate in the competition. He also thanked and appreciated the competition’s committee and judges for their efforts.

“We can only express our thanks and praise for the great efforts made by school students in Kuwait, with their creativity and wonderful drawings, the range of which will reach students in Lebanon to contribute like Kuwaiti students contributed, by drawing distinguished paintings from Kuwait’s civilization, heritage and colors,” Macaron said.

Saad said the students were creative in their drawings and took the opportunity to express their emotions, feelings, skills and artistic abilities. The contest allowed students to affirm their self-confidence and gave them the opportunity to express their reactions, abilities, artistic sense and feelings of awareness.

“The students’ work gained our appreciation, so we applaud all of you for what you have presented. We salute your teachers and parents who supported you to project your skills and abilities. Thanks to His Excellency the Lebanese Ambassador for his support in spreading a message of art to introduce Lebanon with this contest, in which more than 3,500 students of both genders participated by drawing expressive pieces about Lebanon, its civilization, heritage and colors, which were magnificent and beautiful, making it tough for the officiating committee to make a fair and just decision to decide the winning works. We thank all principals, teachers and students for your efforts, and thanks to your parents for their cooperation in drawing beautiful pieces on Lebanon History & Culture,” said Saad.