The 20th edition of the Kuwait Theater Festival concluded and awarded the winners on Wednesday. Among the winners were Haya Al-Said and Yusuf Bonashi who won the best female and male actor awards respectively. Also, Hesa Al-Sayyad won the prize for best costumes, while the award for the best sound effects was given to Dr Abdel Hamid Saqr and Yaqoub Al-Kandari. Sami Belal obtained the best author award, while Mohammad Al-Khoder got the prize for stage direction.

Judging committee chief Dr Ali Al-Enzi said in a speech during a ceremony that the festival succeeded in achieving its goals through promoting competition amongst the contestants. The event discussed some theater issues during symposiums held to focus on supporting dialogue and other relevant topics, he noted. – KUNA