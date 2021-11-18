BANGKOK: Kuwait and Thailand signed an agreement on Wednesday on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports, the Thai embassy in Kuwait announced. Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, and Mohammad Husain Al-Failakawi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Thailand, signed the agreement between the government of the Kingdom of Thailand and the State of Kuwait. The agreement is an important milestone for Thailand and Kuwait relations which will commemorate their 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations in 2023, the embassy said in a statement to the press yesterday.

On this occasion, the Permanent Secretary reiterated the opportunity to expand and strengthen cooperation between Thailand and Kuwait in various fields, such as hospitality sector, energy, food and agriculture, as well as the new technology such as internet of thing (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

The Permanent Secretary also pointed out that the Thai private sector has been paying more attention to the potential of Kuwait and is ready to increase its investment in Kuwait. Similarly, Thailand wishes to encourage companies from Kuwait to explore trade and investment opportunities in Thailand. This agreement will, therefore, play a crucial role in facilitating and enhancing cooperation between both countries in order to achieve these goals, he said.