KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry expressed full support to Saudi Arabia decision to ban the entry of vegetables and fruits imports from Lebanon due to their exploitation by drug smugglers.

In a statement, the Ministry stated the Saudi sovereign decision comes within the framework of Kingdom’s keenness to prevent illegal drugs from entering its lands and to protect Saudi citizens from it.

The ministry concluded its statement by calling on Lebanese authorities to work to ensure that their exports are free of any prohibited materials that would subject their exports to bans and prohibitions. – KUNA