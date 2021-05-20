GENEVA: Kuwait strongly supports the call of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to present human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories in a Human Rights Council special session, said Kuwaiti Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Jamal Al-Ghunaim yesterday.

In a statement to KUNA, ambassador Ghunaim affirmed that the session, which will be held on May 27, will deal with the grave violations that the Palestinians were subjected to during the recent Zionist aggression, whether in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank or East Jerusalem.

He noted that Kuwait, in cooperation with other countries, was able to mobilize the required quorum to hold this special session, which will be an opportunity to show and present Zionist violations and to prevent further exacerbation of the humanitarian conditions of the Palestinian people.

The special session will be the ninth held by the Human Rights Council to discuss the grave Zionist violations in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem, since the council’s activities were launched in 2006.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Kuwait’s National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem on Wednesday said Kuwait has an unwavering position backing the Palestinian cause on both popular and official levels. In an interview with Palatine TV, Ghanem extolled the Palestinian resistance, describing Palestinians who are struggling for obtaining their rights as “heroes”.

He affirmed continued backing of the Palestinian cause, expressing his sorrow over the massacres committed by the Zionist occupation forces against the Palestinians there. He appealed to all to provide any kind of support to the Palestinians. – KUNA