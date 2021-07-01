KUWAIT: The health system in Kuwait like the rest of the world is suffering from an unprecedented case of severe spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, head of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19 Dr Khaled Al-Jarallah said yesterday. Kuwait’s Ministry of Health had said on Wednesday that 1,836 people were infected with the novel coronavirus and eight others, including seven unvaccinated, died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Those figures took total infections to 356,687 and the death toll to 1,969, Ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. As many as 1,677 people were cured from the disease in the same period, pushing total recoveries up to 336,122, he added.

He pointed out that over 19,500 patients are being treated from the disease as of Wednesday, including 296 cases at the intensive care units. Medical swabs conducted in same period hit 14,887, taking the total to 2.976 million, he said, indicating that the ratio between recoveries to swabs is 12.33 percent.

Dr Sanad renewed his call to the public to abide by health precautions and physical distancing, as well as avoid gatherings. He further urged the public to follow up official accounts of the ministry, and the bodies’ guidelines and recommendations in order to control the spread of the virus. – KUNA