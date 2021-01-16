Kuwait strongly deplores Houthi drone attack

KUWAIT: Kuwait strongly condemns Yemeni Houthi militia’s launching of several explosives-laden drones towards Saudi territories on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said. “The persistence of such cowardly terrorist acts signal a clear defiance to the international community and a blatant violation of the international law,” the ministry said in a press statement.

It argued that such acts threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the entire region and undermine international efforts to end the conflict in Yemen.

“This requires an immediate action from the international community to put an end to these assaults,” it emphasized. The ministry expressed Kuwait’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and full support to whatever measures it might take to protect its security and stability. – KUNA