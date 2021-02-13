KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned in the strongest terms Houthis’ continued targeting of Saudi civilians and civilian neighborhoods with booby-trapped drones and ballistic missiles. The continuation of these terrorist acts poses a dangerous escalation that threatens Saudi Arabia’s security and the region’s stability, the ministry said in a statement. These acts blatantly challenge international and humanitarian law, and undermine international efforts aiming to reach a political solution to end the ongoing conflict, it added.

The ministry also renewed Kuwait’s call to the international community, mainly the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security. The State of Kuwait stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Saudi Arabia and supports the Kingdom in all measures it takes to maintain its security, stability and sovereignty, it stressed.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned the Houthi militia’s continued “deliberate” targeted drone attacks on civilian-populated areas in Saudi Arabia, most recently Abha airport. These attacks represent a “flagrant violation” of international norms and laws, GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf said in a statement, holding the group and its financial and arms backers “fully accountable.”

Hajraf went on to praise the vigilance and the efficiency of the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen after it successfully intercepted and shot down the explosive drone earlier in the day. He also underlined the Gulf Arab bloc’s support of Saudi Arabia, in its measures to maintain its security and stability and the safety of its citizens. The GCC chief went on to call on the international community to take a firm stance against the Houthi militia and those who support it, amid their ongoing attempts to destabilize regional peace and security.

Furthermore, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi militia’s continued targeting of civilians and residential areas after a recently thwarted drone attack on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia. This comes after the Arab coalition in support of Yemen’s legitimacy earlier on Saturday intercepted and shot down a bomb-laden drone targeting Abha International Airport. The OIC “supports all measures taken by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, to deal with the hostile actions of the terrorist Houthi militia,” Secretary General Ahmed Al-Othaimeen said in a statement. – KUNA