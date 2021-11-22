KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced the continuous Houthi militias attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, said a statement yesterday. According to the Foreign Ministry, the heinous attacks — which included the targeting of the Najran airport via four armed drones — displayed the aggressive and hostile nature of the Houthi militia.

The militia insisted on attacking cities and civilians in Saudi Arabia, which is a clear violation of humanitarian and international laws, said the statement, calling the international community to hold the Houthis accountable. The Foreign Ministry concluded the statement with an affirmation that the State of Kuwait, leadership and people, stood in support with Saudi Arabia against aggressors.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait’s welcoming of an agreement reached between parties involved in the transitional phase in the Republic of Sudan. In a foreign ministry statement, the ministry also welcomed the agreement on all tasks of the next phase, which includes restoring transitional institutions, holding elections on time, and forming a government of competencies to move forward and ensure the objectives of the transitional process in a manner that preserves the security and stability of Sudan. The statement affirmed the State of Kuwait’s continued support for everything that would maintain security and stability and achieve the interests of the people of Sudan. – KUNA