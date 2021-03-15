KUWAIT: Kuwait yesterday strongly condemned and denounced the continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the targeting of the civilian areas, said the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry. In a statement, the ministry stressed that the continuation of these crimes by the Houthi militia harmed the security of the Kingdom and undermined the stability of the region in defiance of international and humanitarian laws and norms. The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support to all the measures it took to preserve its security, stability, and sovereignty. – KUNA