KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower began rejecting applications to renew renewing work permits for expatriates who reach 70 years of age regardless of their job titles, Al-Anbaa daily reported yesterday quoting an official source at the authority.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the source explained that this decision is a first step that will likely be gradually followed with another to reject work permit issuance applications for applicants who reach 65 years of age.

Expat laborers who reach that age limit can still transfer to a family dependency visa according to the rules and regulations of the Interior Ministry’s Residency Affairs Department, said the source.