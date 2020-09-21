KUWAIT: Statements by US President Donald Trump about Kuwait being the next country to normalize relations with Israel prompted wide-ranging reactions locally. Meanwhile, high-ranking government sources renewed confirmation of Kuwait’s stand towards normalization with Israel, that it will be the last country to do so.

Trump’s recent statements were not on the sidelines of his meeting with Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who represented His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to receive the Legion of Merit award, the sources told Al-Qabas Arabic daily.

The sources stressed that Kuwait is not facing any pressure to change its steadfast stand of rejecting normalization with Israel, adding that this is a sovereign decision that hasn’t changed. The sources said Kuwait stands with the Palestinian people to obtain their full rights and reach a just solution based on peace headed by international resolutions, the Arab peace initiative and the two-state solution.