KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet affirmed support to the Green Middle East Initiative Summit, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and all efforts aiming to ensure sustainable environment. During its weekly meeting, held at Al-Seif Palace on Monday under the chairman of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet reviewed the setup of the high-level delegation to the summit, led by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, the Minister of Oil, the Minister of Higher Education and the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs as well as other senior officials from His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Minister of Health, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah.

The Cabinet said the State of Kuwait attaches great importance to all aspects of cooperation and integration with sisterly Saudi Arabia particularly in the areas of environment conservation, renewable energy, and combating desertification. The Cabinet expressed hope that the participants in the Green Middle East Initiative Summit would reach the desired objectives that could contribute to the realization of the vision of sisterly Saudi Arabia for combating climate change in the region.

The Cabinet reviewed the latest developments of the dialogue between the legislative and executive authorities as conceived by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Cabinet expressed gratitude for His Highness the Amir’s kind initiative which reflects his keenness on improving the living conditions of the citizens and noble traditions of the Kuwaiti people. His Highness the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on his meeting Sunday with heads of the three authorities at the behest of His Highness the Amir to enhance cooperation among all state agencies.

Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah apprised the meeting of the developments of the health situation in the country in the light of the steady improvement. He renewed the call for the public to continue commitment to the health precautions in order to maintain the current positive indicators of improvement.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet discussed the recommendation of the Legal Affairs Committee regarding the second semi-annual report of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority from July 1 to December 31, 2019. The Cabinet extolled the authority’s efforts aiming to dry up sources of corruption and curb its effects one social and economic conditions, and other related matters. It stressed continued support to the authority’s efforts to implement the strategy so as to achieve the specific objectives on combating corruption to help raise Kuwait’s rankings in all relevant international indicators, including the Corruption Perceptions Index.

Moreover, the Cabinet assigned Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, in collaboration with Nazaha, to facilitate taking decisions in the draft resolutions referred to the parliament in this matter. The Cabinet further was informed of the recommendation of the Economic Affairs Committee on the reports of the financial controllers’ offices for the fiscal year 2020/2021. Afterwards, the Cabinet was briefed on the committee’s recommendation regarding the projects of the Ministry of Electricity and Water on renewable energy, and the projects implemented until September 2021 as well as others.

In light of the political affairs on the Arab and international levels, the Cabinet welcomed the UN Security Council’s statement condemning Houthi militias’ attacks on Saudi Arabia’s territories and facilities. It said that the move shows the UNSC realization of the threat posed by Houthis to the region’s security and stability. The threat also aggravates sufferings of Yemeni people, it said, adding that the statement affirmed attention paid by the Council to Yemen’s crisis and the necessity of reaching a political solution to the crisis.

This will also push Houthis to interact positively with the international community’s efforts, including Saudi Arabia’s endeavors and initiative, so as to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, according to the Cabinet. The Cabinet followed up, with great concern, the developments in Sudan, calling on all parties to abide by self-restraint and avoid escalation to preserve Sudan’s supreme interests, its security and stability. – KUNA