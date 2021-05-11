Kuwait stands with Palestine 11/05/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: People in Kuwait took part in a protest at the Iradah Square in Kuwait City yesterday, holding up signs and chanting slogans in solidarity with the Palestinian people against the Zionist aggression. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR East Jerusalem hospital fills up after Al-Aqsa aggression Real estate prices in Kuwait still high, but could drop this year Govt to lift partial curfew from the first day of Eid Zionist forces storm Al-Aqsa mosque Al-Rashed Group ensures smooth movement of oxygen to India Kuwait, Mauritania share big potentials to promote ties: FM E Paper 11th May 10/05/2021