KUWAIT: Kuwait expresses its solidarity and sympathy with Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg over the destructive floods that hit several parts of these countries, leaving dozens injured, killed and displaced, the foreign ministry said yesterday. Kuwait also extended its condolences and sympathy to these countries’ governments, their people and the families of the victims, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Embassy in Netherlands confirmed Friday that all Kuwaiti citizens currently in the Netherlands are safe, especially after the floods that swept the country. In a statement, the embassy said they contacted authorities in Netherlands and can confirm that no Kuwaitis were among the victims of the floods. Earlier, the embassy warned Kuwaiti citizens and students in Netherlands to take all the necessary measures and ensure their safety due to the floods.

Likewise, Kuwait Embassy in Belgium confirmed that all Kuwaiti citizens currently in Belgium and Luxembourg are safe after the floods that swept the two countries. In a statement, the embassy said since the flood started early in the two countries, the embassy contacted Kuwaiti citizens and confirmed that there are no victims or injuries to them. Earlier, the death toll inflicted by severe weather had reached at least 14 in Belgium while search is continuing for at least four missing people. – KUNA