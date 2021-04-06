KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Cabinet stressed on Monday that its leadership and people stand in full solidarity with Jordan, affirming that the Hashemite Kingdom’s security and stability is an integral part of its own security and stability. This came after the ministers, in their weekly session at Seif Palace led by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamd Al-Sabah, were briefed on the discussions that earlier took place between His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, and the King of Jordan.

During the call, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had both insisted that the country stands by the brotherly Kingdom of Jordan. They wished Jordan continued stability and prosperity, under the wise leadership of King Abdullah II, praying that the Kingdom and its people be protected from any harm.

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah briefed the ministers on the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic, warning that infections and virus-induced deaths in Kuwait are witnessing an “unprecedentedly large increase,” due to a laxness in adhering to government-imposed measures. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health was tasked with providing the Ministry of Education with preventative equipment (face masks, sterilizers, disinfectants, thermometers and other protective gear) ahead of secondary school 2020/21 final examinations.

Furthermore, the Cabinet referred an Economic Affairs Committee recommendation regarding the annual 2020/21 third quarter plan follow-up report to the National Assembly. It also approved a draft law regarding the Economic Affairs Committee recommendation for the 2020/21-2024/25 development plan, raising the matter to His Highness the Amir ahead of its final approval by the National Assembly. The Committee’s recommendation on the annual 2021/22 development plan, the policies of which are based on the seven-pillar ‘New Kuwait’ development plan, were also raised to the National Assembly. – KUNA