By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Dr Mubarak Al-Azmi, Deputy General Director for Manpower Protection at the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), met the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Kuwait Othman Jawhar and his delegation yesterday to discuss bilateral cooperation in recruiting workers to Kuwait. During the meeting, Azmi noted that PAM is improving the recruitment process to meet the development requirements of Kuwait’s economy.

He added PAM provides legal protection to workers to ensure a suitable work environment and secure the labor rights of all workers, including Sri Lankans in both the private and domestic sectors. Ambassador Jawhar praised the efforts and developments of PAM and assured the strengthening of manpower relations between the two countries.