KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Finance Minister and State Minister for Economic Affairs Khalifa Hamada held talks yesterday with the South Korean Ambassador to Kuwait Chung Ha, as part of efforts to forge closer economic relations.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the role of South Korean companies in Kuwait that are executing large projects in light of efforts to achieve Kuwait’s 2035 vision, said the Ministry of Finance in a press statement.

Both sides praised the bilateral ties between the two countries in all fields, aimed to enhance cooperation, and discussed recent regional developments, it added. – KUNA