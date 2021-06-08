KUWAIT: The Directorate General for Civil Aviation signed yesterday a KD 9.2 million ($30 million) contract with Spain’s Indra company to provide communication equipment for the new tower at Kuwait International Airport. According to the contract, Indra will also transfer standby navigation devices at the airport.

Saad Al-Otaibi, DGCA’s Deputy Director General for Planning and Projects, said that the contract, which would be implemented in 18 months, was part of a government plan to upgrade infrastructure of Kuwait International Airport by providing state-of-art navigation devices for the new tower.

This upgrade, he said, was within operation of a new runway as well as providing training of Kuwaiti nationals on operations and maintenance of the new communication system. The contract, signed by DGCA President Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah and Indra representative in Kuwait Yahya Al-Shaibani, stipulated a 48-month guarantee. – KUNA