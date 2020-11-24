Kuwait Shooting Tournament kicks off

Eng Mohammad Al-Ghurba

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait Shooting Sport Club Assistant Secretary Eng Mohammad Al-Ghurba said official training for HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Annual Shooting Tournament will start from 4:00 pm today as the championship kicks off in full swing and continue until Saturday.

The organizing committee of the tournament held its final preparatory meeting on Sunday with tournament director Obaid Al-Osaimi. As for refereeing, international referee Hamad Al-Ruwaisan, who heads the shotgun committee said the committee is getting ready as planned, and has held several refresher courses before the launch of the tournament which marks the beginning of the shooting season.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Pistol and Rifle referees committee Khalid Al-Jurayed said it was necessary to start early preparations, as the committee started holding meetings earlier to review the rules and introduce new changes in the international law. He said referees for all events 10m pistol and rifle, 25m rapid pistol, 50 meter rifle are ready. Both Al-Ruwaisan and Al-Jurayed thanked KSSC Board of Directors.