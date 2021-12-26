By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah shooting tournament was concluded with a closing ceremony on Saturday evening in the presence of tournament patron’s representative Sheikh Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Engineer Duaij Al-Otaibi and secretary General Obaid Al-Osaim.

Prizes and medal were distributed as follows: In the 10m Air Pistol men: Hamad Al-Namshan, Hassan Al-Failakawi and Ali Saad Al-Mutairi. In the 10 Meter Air Rifle men: Ali Al-Mutairi, Abdallah Al-Harby and Sultan Al-Osaimi. In the 25 Meter Rapid Pistol: Hassan Al-Failakawi, Saud Al-Mutairi and Salman Al-Enezi. In the 50 Meter Three Position rifle: Ali Farhan Al-Mutairi, Khalid Al-Majid, Mishref Nazal Al-Daihani. In the Olympic Archery for men: Faisal Bruka Al-Rashidi, Abdallah Mohammad Taha, Abndelaziz Al-Harby. In the compound Archery: Abdallah Malallah, Bader Al-Shilahi, Ahmad Al-Shatti In the Beginners Archery: Bder Al-Ajmi, Saad Al-Enezi, Mishal Abdallah. In the Beginners Women Archery: Nour Al-Sharhan, Rawan Al-Kandary and Reem Al-Naqeeb.

Sheikh Abdallah Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah said he was honored to attend the ceremony and congratulated the winners and wished good luck. He said he was happy with the outstanding organization of the tournament. On his part, Engineer Duaij Al-Otaibi said the Kuwait Shooting Sport Club is happy to organize the tournament in recognition of Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdallah’s contribution.