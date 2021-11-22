By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait Shooting Sport Club organized an entertainment day for doctors and the medical staff of Kuwait field hospital at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex on Saturday. The medical staff had a tour of the complex and its facilities and had rounds of shooting at the 10-meter air pistol and rifle ranges.

Secretary General of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Obaid Al-Osaimi lauded the efforts of Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Hmoud Al-Sabah, Health Ministry Undersecretary Dr Mustafa Murad and all medical teams in fighting the coronavirus pandemic during the past two years and their major role in Kuwait’s fight against COVID-19.

Osaimi, who spoke during a reception of the hospital’s deputy director Dr Fawzi Al-Khawari and his delegation, said that “all citizens and residents appreciate the tremendous efforts exerted by the Kuwaiti health ministry as well as all health care providers and their role in fighting the coronavirus in Kuwait.’

Meanwhile, Dr Khawari said the visit to the shooting club was the first activity the delegation made after they’ve completed treating the last cases of COVID-19 at the Kuwait field hospital, adding that work at the facility lasted for two years. He commended the achievements of Kuwait Shooting Sport Club internationally including at the Olympics, and thanked Osaimi and KSSC’s board for arranging this visit and the hospitality the delegation received.