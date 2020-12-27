Kuwait shooting Championship

Obaid Al-Osaimi

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The Shooting Championship of the late Sheikh Abdallah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah will be held on Thursday 31/12/2020 and will continue until 2/1/2021. The tournament will be in 10m Air Pistol and Rifle in addition to Archery for men and women. Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federation Secretary General Obaid Al-Osaimi said the Shooting Club is always proud to organize the tournament every year, because it carries good memories for one of Kuwait’s outstanding men who contributed to the Kuwait’s renaissance.

Al-Osaimi thanked the family of the late Sheikh Abdallah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah for their continued support. He said the ranges of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex are ready, and are equipped with all necessary protection against the novel coronavirus. He hoped shooters exert their extreme efforts and seek to get the best of results, as it is an important event to prepare for the championship of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah which will be held from 12-18/2/2021 in Kuwait.