NEW DELHI: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced handing over 1,000 ready-to-use integrated shelter homes to Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar of Bangladesh. This humanitarian project was made possible in cooperation with Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRS), KRCS’ Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said. Sayer hailed the cooperation and coordination between the KRCS and QRS, as it is contributing to the consolidation of joint efforts and strengthening of relief work in various countries. He also stressed that such a project would serve about 1,000 needy Rohingya families, particularly widows, children, and people with special needs, adding the house are equipped with basic needs and requirements.

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Volunteers pose with Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar of Bangladesh —KUNA

The Rohingya refugees suffer from tragic circumstances, Sayer noted, adding they are currently in a desperate need for an assistance in various forms. He expressed hope that the Kuwaiti aid would contribute to alleviate their suffering to great extent as it is based on directives of global Humanitarian Leader His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. KRCS sprang into action to provide basic humanitarian aid to the Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh under the direction and guidance of Kuwait’s leadership, Sayer said. The shelter houses’ handing over ceremony was held in presence of Kuwait Ambassador to Bangladesh Adel Hayat and QRS’ General Secretary Ali Al-Hammadi. The total number of Rohingya Muslims fleeing killings and persecution in Myanmar since the displacement crisis started is estimated to be more than half a million.

In other news, a KRCS delegation headed by Deputy Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi and accompanied by Kuwait Ambassador to India Jassim Al-Najim made visits on Friday and Saturday to Kerala to extend help for the flood victims. Hasawi said in a statement that the KRCS teams distributed humanitarian supplies for the victims of the disastrous flood that had engulfed the south Indian state in August 2018, with the cooperation of Indian Red Cross Society. He added that the organization’s efforts are based on directives of the world humanitarian leader His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to support the victims of natural calamities across the world.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Najim who participated in the aid delivery ceremony as the guest of honor said that KRCS represents Kuwaiti people in their generosity and charity, adding that humanitarian support would further cement ties between the two friendly peoples. The chairman of Indian Red Cross Society’s Kerala chapter VP Muralidharan thanked Hasawi and the ambassador for participating in the relief distribution program and hailed the KRCS positive role in Kerala. As a result of Kerala’s floods, considered to be the worst, around 480 people lost their lives and thousands of houses and other infrastructural installations were destroyed. – KUNA