KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the Cabinet’s weekly meeting on Monday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah made a presentation during Monday’s Cabinet meeting about the latest statistics relating to COVID-19 inside and outside Kuwait as well as the preventive measures to face up to the second wave of the pandemic. He also briefed the Cabinet on the efforts of his ministry to ensure provision of vaccines against the viral illness and the formation of an interagency committee to supervise the operation of a mechanism for vaccination in keeping with the health safeguards.

The committee, chaired by Sheikh Dr Basel, includes representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the Secretariat of the Cabinet, the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) and the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT).

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh made a presentation on the efforts underway to set the stage for the legislative elections, including the registration of candidates and how to guard against the spread of COVID-19 during the electoral process.

The Cabinet members commended “the tremendous efforts” being made by the various state departments and civil society to combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country. They also appreciated the cooperation given to the government by the National Assembly, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the democratic practices ahead of the election of the 16th National Assembly, including protection of public freedoms, impartiality and transparency.

The Cabinet members were briefed about the resignation of Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affair Mohammad Nasser Al-Jabri. They were also apprised of two decrees nominating Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah as Acting Minister of Information, and Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Nasser Al-Roudhan as Acting Minister of Youth.

Amir’s guidelines

At the start of its weekly meeting held at Seif Palace, the Cabinet congratulated His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince as well as Kuwaiti people and the Muslim World on occasion of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Birthday, due to fall tomorrow. The Cabinet members reviewed the guidelines, set forth by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in his address to the last session of the outgoing (the 15th) National Assembly last week.

The Amiri speech reaffirmed commitment to the democratic course of the Kuwaiti people, and protection of the national unity and the fundamentals of the country’s foreign policy charted by His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Saleh said following the meeting.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Dr Rana Al-Fares and leaders of the her ministry and the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) also made online presentations on the preparations for rain season and the precautions against traffic jams, in collaboration with 16 state bodies including a geological team. CAIT’s Director-General Haya Al-Wad’ani gave a presentation to the Cabinet on the progress made in leveraging KuwaitApp and Shal across the government services to ensure easy access to the services and promote e-government. – KUNA