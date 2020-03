KUWAIT: Authorities are preparing and equipping a new center for screening incoming expatriates of coronavirus infections at Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref, a Ministry of Health official announced yesterday.

Abdulaziz Al-Tasha, the assistant undersecretary for services affairs, said in a statement that the new center would admit people for testing on daily basis. He was speaking to the press during a tour of the location where the new center was being prepared. – KUNA