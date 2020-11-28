KUWAIT: Kuwait said yesterday it logged 319 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours, raising the total to 142,195, while one fatality recorded over the same period upped its death toll from the outbreak to 875. The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood yesterday at 5,431, with 77 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad. The spokesman revealed that 4,242 swab tests were conducted over the past 24 hours taking the total to 1,086,669 so far. The ministry had earlier reported that some 586 patients had recovered from the virus over the same period, raising total recoveries to 135,889. Dr Sanad went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules as the only way to halt the spread of the virus. —KUNA