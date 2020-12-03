Kuwait sees 314 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

KUWAIT: Kuwait said yesterday that 314 new coronavirus infections were registered in the previous 24 hours, raising the total to 143,574, while two deaths recorded over the same period upped its death toll from the outbreak to 884. The ministry earlier revealed that 540 patients recovered in the same period, raising total recoveries to 138,674.

The number of patients hospitalized stood yesterday at 4,016, with 84 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, who revealed that 11,039 swab tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours, pushing the total number of tests to 1,118,620. – KUNA