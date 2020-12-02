Kuwait sees 268 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KUWAIT: Kuwait listed 268 new coronavirus infections yesterday raising the total to 143,260, while one death recorded over the past 24 hours upped its death toll from the outbreak to 882, the health ministry said.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood yesterday at 4,244, with 79 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, who revealed that some 4,244 swab tests were conducted over the same period taking the total to 1,107,581.

The ministry had earlier yesterday reported that 509 patients had recovered over the previous 24 hours, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 138,134. – KUNA