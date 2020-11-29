KUWAIT: Kuwait said yesterday that 231 new coronavirus infections were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 142,426. Meanwhile, three fatalities were recorded over the same period, which upped the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 878, the health ministry said. The ministry had earlier reported that 524 patients had recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising total recoveries to 136,413.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus stood yesterday at 5,135, with 76 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, who revealed that 4,827 swab tests were conducted over the same period raising the total to 1,091,469. Dr Sanad went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, mainly social distancing, which he said is the only way to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA