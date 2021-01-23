KUWAIT: It is imperative to strengthen legislation dealing with maritime navigation to beef up anti-infiltration efforts, Kuwait?’s interior minister said on Friday, a week after authorities reported suspected trespassers into the country’s waters.

“We will not accept any security shortcomings or a repeat of last week’s incident,” Sheikh Thamer Al-Sabah was cited as saying in an interior ministry statement, amid a visit to a southern naval base, adding that national security will “never be jeopardized.”

Seeking to bolster Kuwait’s vigilance against all foreign infiltration efforts, the statement said the minister held talks with Housing and State Services Minister Dr Abdullah Marafi over plans to employ cutting-edge telecom technology in efforts to keep trespassers at bay. – KUNA