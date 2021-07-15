By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Deputy Director General of the Public Authority for Sports for competitive sport Dr Saqer Al-Mulla introduced the general framework for full professional sport system. Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Mulla said this plan will improve the sports environment and guarantee athletes’ rights, including health insurance, contract mechanism, transfer rules, athletes’ care fund and athletes’ association.

He said the project that will be launched in September comes with a comprehensive strategy to make a qualitative move for Kuwait sports. He said the general framework of full professional sport includes four stages – the first is for preparation and evaluation, and includes seasonal fulltime dedication to the game for team and individual sports, following fulltime sports and the extent of complying with them in full.

The second stage is in two parts, starting with football, and includes the following incentives: Full salary from the sports authority, which is a motivating amount, as well as the job salary of the player. He said the second part covers the business that establishes sports teams, and includes the monthly salary, labor support and company salary.

The third stage is related to other sports and national team athletes of individual sports according to certain rules. Mulla said the fourth stage is to get an integrated sports legislation that supports professional leagues, television broadcasting rights and advertisements. He expressed optimism towards the future of sports in Kuwait and hoped for a comprehensive move that includes all stages, starting with juniors in all games.