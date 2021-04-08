KUWAIT: Kuwait is seeking to classify the new passenger terminal building (T2) at Kuwait International Airport as “gold ranking” as an environment friendly building, in design and use of power. The remarks were made by Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology Affairs Dr Rana Al-Fares in a press statement yesterday.

The ranking involves sustainability, energy, using solar panels, recycling different materials and quality of the building’s inner environment, she noted. T2 stretches over 183,000 square meters of flat land with a capacity to receive 25 million passengers per year and 30 gates that serve 51 airplanes. It also has VIP areas and car parking of 120,000 square meters, with a capacity of 5,000 parking spaces, Fares added. – KUNA