KUWAIT: The Kuwait Anti-Doping Committee would seek to develop clear policies, prepare regulations and basic systems for anti-doping in sports, striving to establish fair principles in competitions, said an official.

In a statement to reporters yesterday after presiding over the first meeting of the committee’s board of directors, the Head of the Kuwait Anti-Doping Committee Bader Al-Laili said that they are concerned with preserving the health of athletes. The committee, in accordance with its establishment Law No 82 of 2018, will implement doping control programs in local as well as international championships that are held in Kuwait, in coordination with relevant international organizations, also in accordance with international standards, foremost of which is the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), headquartered in Montreal, Canada, he added. Kuwait Anti-Doping Committee will work on education programs with officials from sports federations, employees of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, health clubs and relevant community organizations, to fight against doping, he said.

Laili underlined the importance of establishing the committee, as it comes in implementation of the international laws ratified by Kuwait, including the International Convention Against Doping in Sports, thanking the Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi for supporting the organization. Meanwhile, Director General of the Kuwait Anti-Doping Committee Hana Al-Bati considered that the establishment of a specialized anti-doping organization is a vital step to the fight against doping in sports nationwide. The internal regulations of the Kuwait Anti-Doping Committee’s board of directors were approved, as the draft executive regulations of the law establishing the organization were discussed in preparation for its approval to the competent authorities for official issuance, she noted. —KUNA