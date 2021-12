KUWAIT: Kuwait Sports Club won the 59th edition of HH the Amir Cup for the 15th time by beating Qadsia Sports Club 1-0 at Jaber Stadium yesterday. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended the match on behalf of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. — KUNA