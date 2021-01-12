By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait Sporting Club won the 28th edition of HH the Crown Prince Cup after beating Qadsiya at Jaber Stadium yesterday. The final between the two traditional rivals was attended by Minister of Information and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, who represented HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of Kuwait Football Association Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah and other officials and dignitaries.

The match started with Kuwait attacking and almost scoring an early goal. Qadsiya did not wait long in replying, and the teams exchanged attacks until the 9th minute, when Qadsiya’s Udai Al-Saifi scored for his team, and that is how the scores remained in the first half. Kuwait were still sluggish in the second half until forward Akaishi scored in the 65th minute from a free kick. Kuwait’s performance then picked up, as Qadsiya began to lose steam.

Regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw and the match went into extra time. The first extra half saw Qadsiya improving significantly. There were scoring opportunities for both teams, they but could not convert any chance. The second extra time saw Kuwait produce a beautiful goal in the 116th minute, giving Kuwait a 2-1 lead, which they held on to till the final whistle. Kuwait have now equaled the number of times they have won the Crown Prince Cup with Qadsiya.

Meanwhile, Burgan took third place in the HH the Crown Prince Cup after beating Tadamon 3-0. Burgan’s goals were scored by Khalid bin Yahya in the 20th minute, Geovani Silva in the 25th and Rami Bu-Shunaiba in the 92nd minute.