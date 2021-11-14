MANAMA: The visiting Kuwaiti Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah yesterday affirmed the State of Kuwait’s categorical rejection of the recurring terrorist attacks on the sisterly Saudi Arabia, targeting civilians and key installations of the kingdom. Addressing the 38th meeting of the GCC ministers of interior, Sheikh Thamer stressed on siding with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding all measures it may take to protect its citizens and territories on grounds that “security of the Gulf is inseparable.”

He affirmed that these recurring attacks on the Saudi vital and oil sites, designed to target the world energy supplies, warrant training programs to repulse such offensives. He expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for hosting the meeting that coincided with the 40th anniversary of the GCC. He also indicated that meeting was designed to examine security challenges facing the GCC countries in the shadow of rapid regional events.

“We have taken strides on the path of cooperation and exchange of expertise and we have made great success for upgrading our security apparatuses, thus this cooperation must be bolstered further for sake of confronting all the dangers and challenges depending on the common destiny of our countries,” the Kuwaiti minister noted. He called on the GCC countries to be vigilant in the face of forthcoming serious challenges, warning against that the thoughts of deviation promoted by the terrorists, noting that the terrorist groups have been exploiting social media to affect the youth and promote radical thoughts.

The Kuwaiti Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer, addressing his peers, noted that increasing dependence on the digital world globally coincided with an increase in cybercrimes; thus there must be collaborated efforts to attain cyber security and create a secure space environment, as basis for development — currently. “We cannot be complacent with respect of the scourge of narcotics,” he stressed further, affirming the approach to continue resisting the aggressive bids by narcotics’ dealers “who target our potentials and youth,” he said, noting the need to upgrade the means of resisting the drugs’ dealing, manufacturing and smuggling, by means of information exchange, in addition to combating money laundering and counterfeiting of foreign currencies. He indicated that the coronavirus crisis added to the burden suffered by the security apparatuses in the GCC countries.

Regional security

Bahraini Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashed bin Abdullah said meanwhile that the 38th GCC interior ministers’ meeting aimed at examining latest regional security developments and challenges namely the terrorist attacks with missiles and drones on Saudi Arabia. Speaking at the start of the session, the minister said he and his peers would address issues such as cyber-attacks, guided media and violent extremism. He decried the recurring terrorist attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reaffirming that Manama supports any measures Riyadh might take in the face of these attacks.

Meanwhile, GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf said in a statement that the conferees praised special concern for the joint Gulf security action by the GCC countries’ top leaders, adding that during the meeting, the ministers affirmed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and their full support for Riyadh for sake of safeguarding its security, stability and safety. Hajraf added that the ministers applauded a memorandum of understanding between Bahrain and the UAE, inked on margins of the meeting, for cooperation in electronic space and combating cybercrime. Moreover, they valued Manama’s approach to establish correction centers and open prisons.

Furthermore, the ministers affirmed necessity of intensifying collective efforts to safeguard the GCC community from narcotics, noting the need for boosting rehabilitation programs and cooperation between public and private institutions in this respect. Furthermore, they stressed on the necessity of intensifying coordination among the security apparatuses to face organized crime and terrorism that target the council member countries. Elaborating, the GCC chief said the ministers during the session examined current preparations for carrying out the joint mobilization drill for the GCC security apparatuses, due in Saudi Arabia in January. – KUNA