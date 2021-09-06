KUWAIT: Kuwait will resume direct commercial flights with India from today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced yesterday. The DGCA has scheduled five flights a day according to the seat capacity agreed upon by the two countries, in accordance with the Cabinet’s recent decision to increase the airport’s capacity, Aviation Control Director Raed Al-Taher said. The first flight from India is scheduled to arrive at 6:00 am today, he added.

The decision to resume flights was first announced last month, while following COVID-19 protocols, but without giving a timeframe for implementation. Kuwait had suspended commercial flights from several countries including India and Egypt on the advice of health authorities amid a surge in COVID cases. Direct flights with Egypt resumed on Sunday. – Agencies