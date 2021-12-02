NEW YORK: The State of Kuwait yesterday reiterated its unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, while applauding their steadfastness and struggle. The remark was made by Minister Plenipotentiary of Kuwait’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) Talal Al-Fassam during a UN General Assembly (UNGA) session on the Palestinian issue.

He echoed his country’s principled and relentless stance based on inexorably backing the Palestinian people until they can get rid of their anguishes and woes and obtain their legitimate rights. He further highlighted the need for continued efforts to relaunch negotiations between Palestinians and the Zionist entity within a specific timetable for attaining just and comprehensive peace that eventually ensures a two-state solution.

However, the Kuwaiti diplomat regretted that the Zionist entity is still reluctant to comply with relevant international resolutions by permitting thousands of illegal settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Echoing international rejections and disapprovals, the State of Kuwait condemns these Zionist activities and emphasize that all these illegitimate Zionist practices must be ceased, and all relevant UN resolutions be put in place.

The Zionist entity capitalized on the international community’s preoccupation with response to the novel coronavirus pandemic by intensively allowing Jewish settlers to assault disarmed Palestinian civilians, be they elderly, women or children, and even demolishing their property and houses, he lamented.

The Kuwaiti diplomat, further, astringently blasted a recent visit by president of the occupying Zionist entity to the Ibrahimi Mosque in the West Bank city of Hebron to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, as having provoked the sentiments of Muslims worldwide and breached international legitimacy resolutions. In the meantime, he underscored the significant role of the UN refugee agency (UNRWA) in providing millions of Palestinian refugees with basic needs and aid, noting that Kuwait has offered a total of $21.5 million to the agency in a bid to ease out their woes. – KUNA