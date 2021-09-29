KUWAIT: Kuwait listed zero COVID-19 deaths yesterday for the first time since February 6, 2021, and 33 new COVID-19 cases; the lowest daily rate registered since April 2, 2020. Meanwhile, the number of patients in intensive care units has witnessed a significant drop, reaching only nine patients as of yesterday; the lowest number since March 26, 2020.

The total number of hospitalized patients in COVID-19 wards reached 39, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday. The total number of infections increased to 411,605 while deaths remained unchanged at 2,448, the ministry said, adding that total recoveries reached 408,499 as 40 fresh recoveries were announced yesterday. Some 16,506 swab tests were conducted over the last 24 hours out of a total of 4,232,071, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

The Health Ministry had meanwhile reaffirmed the need to continue following health restrictions and measures in different activities and facilities, especially closed places including mosques, to fight the spread of the coronavirus. In a press statement yesterday, the ministry noted that the coronavirus situation had improved in Kuwait recently due to the public’s compliance with health restrictions.

It added that maintaining social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks do not get in the way of engaging in activities, and play a key role in returning to normal life. Kuwait fatwa authority announced earlier today that it will continue to follow the ministry of health’s restrictions by maintain social distancing in mosques. It added that it has agreed during an urgent meeting late Tuesday to call for maintaining physical distancing at mosques, which combine both vaccinated and unvaccinated worshippers.

Kuwait’s Public Authority for Sport had decided in the meantime to deny football fans access to stadiums until a fleshed-out blueprint is put in place in line with relevant health guidelines. The move came in the aftermath of a recent local match between Qadsiya and Arabi in the Amir Cup’s semifinals, during which fans had failed to follow health guidelines pertinent to physical distancing at the stadium, the authority said in a press statement.

It warned that it would not be lenient in applying all health precautions and requirements in order to fend off the spreading of COVID-19 in the country. The authority noted that it will hold a meeting with the football association on Sunday to mull a clear-cut plan aiming at ensuring that all health guidelines would be respected at all stadiums.