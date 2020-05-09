KUWAIT: The ministry of health reported Saturday 415 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 7,623. Deaths reached 49 with two new cases. The ministry’s official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a statement to KUNA that among the infected cases discovered in past 24 hours, there are 92 Egyptians, 89 Indians, 86 Kuwaitis and 51 Bangladeshis.

Densely populated governorates Farwaniya and Hawally topped with the number of cases. The former had 172 cases and the latter 108, in addition to Capital governorate with 60 cases, Ahmadi with 48 and Jahra with 27. Sanad revealed 95 patients remain in intensive care units, adding that the overall number of infected persons who continue to receive medical care has reached 4,952.

Up to 556 patients were discharged from quarantine in the past 24 hours but would subject themselves to home isolation for 14 days, Sanad said. Earlier, the health ministry announced the recovery of 156 people from COVID-19, bringing the tally to 2,622 recoveries. – KUNA