KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health said yesterday 412 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, while two persons died of the disease. Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said total deaths reached 530 and registered infections topped 84,636.

Dr Sanad said the distribution of cases in health zones was as follows: 120 in Ahmadi, 81 in Farwaniya, 80 in Hawally, 76 in Jahra and 55 in the Capital. The ministry had announced earlier the recovery of 657 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, to reach a total of 76,650 recoveries.

Dr Sanad said 89 people were in intensive care units and the overall number of patients receiving treatment was 7,456. He said health care workers conducted 2,490 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising total tests taken since the outbreak to 614,129. Dr Sanad called on the public to remain vigilant and to abide by social distancing and health protocols. – KUNA