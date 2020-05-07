KUWAIT: The ministry of health reported Thursday 278 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 6,567 cases. Deaths reached 44 with two new cases. During its daily briefing, Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad added that 91 patients are in intensive care with 39 in critical condition. Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 4,142 patients, he added. Earlier, Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 162 patients, bringing the total to 2,381 recoveries.

The Captial governorate recorded 50 cases, Hawally 56, Ahmadi 55, Farwaniya governorate 97 and Jahra 20 cases.