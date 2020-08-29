KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced yesterday 646 new infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total to 84,224. Deaths reached 528 with the addition of three fatalities. Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 673 COVID-19 patients, bringing the tally to 75,993.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that there were 92 patients receiving treatment at intensive care units, while patients still receiving treatment amounted to 7,703. The health authorities conducted 3,718 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 611,639, Dr Abdullah Sanad added. – KUNA