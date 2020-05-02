KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health reported today 242 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 4,619, while three deaths were reported. The total number of deaths reached 33.

During its daily briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the deaths were of a Bangladeshi national, 43, an Indian, 34, and a Jordanian, 71. All cases were in the ICU receiving treatment.

He added that 69 patients were in intensive care, 34 of them are in critical condition.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 2,883 patients said the spokesperson.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 101 patients as the total is brought to 1,703 recoveries. — KUNA