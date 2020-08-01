KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said Saturday 491 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections were confirmed over the past 24 hours, taking the count of cases up to 67,448. The ministry also recorded six fatalities due to the viral infection, bringing the country’s death toll to 453 so far, the ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press statement. The latest infections include 358 Kuwaitis (72.91 percent) and 133 non-Kuwaitis (27.09 percent), he added. In addition, 8,470 COVID-19 patients are still receiving necessary medical treatment, including 134 cases in intensive care units, Dr Sanad pointed out. Medical teams carried out 2,432 COVID-19 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing the total count of swab tests to 507,520 since the outbreak of the virus in the country, he added. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health said 593 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to raise total recoveries to 58,525. — KUNA