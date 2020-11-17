Kuwait reports six COVID deaths, 556 new cases

KUWAIT: Kuwait registered 556 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, raising total infections to 137,885, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday. Deaths reached 848 with the addition of six fatalities, it added. Earlier, the ministry announced that 627 patients have recovered during the same period, bringing the total to 129,041.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that there were 105 patients receiving treatment at intensive care units, while those still receiving treatment amounted to 7,996. Health workers conducted 6,521 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 1,023,159, Dr Sanad added. – KUNA