KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced Monday that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed the lives of six people in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 118. In his daily coronavirus update, Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said 841 people have tested positive for the highly contagious virus, increasing the overall number of infections in the country to 15,691. He pointed out that 161 patients are in intensive care.

The new cases include 232 Indians, 194 Egyptians, 162 Kuwaitis, 63 Bangladeshis and the rest of other nationalities. Farwaniya governorate recorded 284 cases, Hawally 212 cases, Ahmadi 166 cases, Jahra 97 cases and Capital governorate 82 cases.

Sanad noted that the ministry conducted 3,838 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted up to 248,314. Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 246 COVID-19 patients, bringing the total to 4,339 recoveries.